I-64 east closed in Goochland County due to tractor trailer crash

All lanes closed near Route 623 at mile marker 173.5 due to a tractor trailer crash.
All lanes closed on I-64 in Goochland
Posted

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A tractor trailer crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 64 east in Goochland County on Thursday morning, according to VDOT.

VDOT expects the lane closures near Route 623 (mile marker 173.5) to stay in place through the morning commute.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 167.

Virginia State Police have not yet shared details about the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

