"I want to make this week the best week of practice this year" : Deep Run football coach retires

RICHMOND, Va. -- Deep Run football coach Chad Hornik has announced he is retiring at the end of this spring season. This is Hornik's 5th year with the Wildcats where his teams have gone 30-19 with 3 playoff appearances in his first four seasons.

Hornik broke the news to his team after practice Tuesday night that this week will be his last game as a football coach. "I want to make this week the best week of practice this year" Hornik said. "More importantly, I want our team to have fun this week and win our last game together. Then after the game, we can cry and say our goodbyes."

"I also told them what an honor it has been to be their head coach" Hornik continued. "I encouraged each of them to give coaching a try at some point."

Hornik also looks forward to spending more time with his family and supporting his 3 daughters in their endeavors.

Before Deep Run, Hornik coached for 4 years at Thomas Jefferson where his teams were a combined 9-37. However, those 9 wins were more than the program had in the previous 14 seasons combined. In his second year at TJ (2013), Hornik led the Vikings to their first playoff appearance since 1976.

This is Hornik's 20th season as a coach in total, and his 9th as a head coach. Deep Run will close out this abbreviated spring season at home Friday night against Mills Godwin