Her daughter was murdered. Now she's helping educate and protect other young women

RICHMOND, Va.-- A Richmond woman is turning her heartbreak into healing for others.

Shirley Scarborough's 31-year-old daughter Francesca was in a domestic violence relationship and was murdered in April of 2020.

After losing her daughter, Scarborough started a non-profit called "Cry Loud Spare Not Speak Up" to help prevent domestic violence and provide tools of hope and empowerment for young women.

This Saturday, April 13th, the nonprofit is holding its third annual "I Am Enough, I Know My Worth" conference.

The event aims to help girls ages 12 to 17 understand their worth and recognize what healthy relationships look like. More than 120 girls are signed up to attend.

This year's event will feature insightful workshops on healing, resilience, forgiveness, community resources, and counseling services.

"This is this is just a little snippet, a little appetite of what's to come," explained Scarborough. "I'm telling you, get ready. You will see her. We will have a shelter for women. This is the big plan, so we win."

Registration for Saturday is full but Scarborough wants anyone in the community who is facing domestic violence or who wants to learn about their services to reach out to them here: https://www.cryloudspeakup.com/.

