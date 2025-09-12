Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver seriously hurt in tractor-trailer crash that shut down I-95 North in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of I-95 Northbound are closed in Prince George County near Carson due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.

The crash is near Mile Marker 38.

According to Virginia State Police, a call came in at 6:18 p.m. that a tractor-trailer ran off the road and struck trees. The driver was stuck inside the vehicle and seriously hurt.

Troopers are still on the scene. VDOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes if they can.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

