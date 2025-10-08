Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North in Richmond causes miles of delays

RICHMOND, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing miles of backups.
According to VDOT, the crash happened near Chamberlayne Avenue at mile marker 76.5
As of 4:05 p.m., there are five miles of backups.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes to avoid delays.
