Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North in Richmond causes miles of delays

RICHMOND, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing miles of backups.

According to VDOT, the crash happened near Chamberlayne Avenue at mile marker 76.5

As of 4:05 p.m., there are five miles of backups.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes to avoid delays.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube