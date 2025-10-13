Police investigate I-64 shooting; driver safe but vehicle damaged

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred along Interstate 64 in Norfolk early Monday morning.

The incident was reported at about 2:09 a.m. along Interstate 64 eastbound near the Norview Avenue on-ramp in Norfolk.

Troopers were notified that a vehicle had pulled over to the right shoulder of the interstate after the driver said the vehicle had been shot at.

WTVR via Virginia State Police

The driver said he was traveling in the far-left lane of Interstate 64 when a black Infiniti sped up behind him. The driver moved over a lane to the right, and there was a verbal confrontation before one shot was fired from the suspect vehicle, he told police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police Division 5 Dispatch at 804-750-8788.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.