GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash has all lanes of Interstate 64 West in Goochland shut down.

The crash happened at mile marker 172.1 at around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

VDOT said traffic is being detoured at the Rockville exit. Traffic cameras show large backups in the area.

We're working to learn if anyone is hurt.

