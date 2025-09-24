Driver dies after blown tire causes them to lose control of truck, crash on I-295 South, state police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed when a blown tire caused them to lose control of their pickup truck and crash on Interstate 295 South in Henrico County.

The crash happened at 1:40 p.m. at mile marker 26 on Wednesday, according to the Virginia State Police.

State police said initial investigation shows a tire on the pickup truck blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the truck and run off the road.

"The vehicle overturned, went over the guardrail, and landed on the train tracks below," state police said.

The driver, who was the only person in the pickup truck at the time, died from their injuries at the scene.

Police are working to identify the driver and notify family members.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

