Hyper-local streaming service Sound of Richmond to provide exposure to more Virginia artists

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shockoe Records is working to keep the signature sounds of Richmond on the minds, and more importantly in the ears, of both Richmonders and those who visit the city.

"No offense to Spotify, but we are launching Sound of Richmond, which is hyperlocal," Shockoe Records chief marketing officer Craig Martin said. "We want Richmond to consume Richmond content."

Sound of Richmond is a music streaming service that will feature exclusively Richmond-based artists, some of whom might not get much play on larger streaming services.

"We're putting out anybody who is in the Richmond-area, who has kicked butt and does really good art, music wise, we're putting them out there, too," Martin said.

WTVR Shockoe Records chief marketing officer Craig Martin

The subscription-based service will pay artists featured on playlists from hip-hop to country, folk to rock.

"We have over 500 local bands that write their own music and produce their own albums and music, original material," Shockoe Records managing partner Carlos Chafin said. "That's a shocking number."

WTVR Shockoe Records managing partner Carlos Chafin

Martin said they planned to first get locally-owned shops and restaurants to play the locally-made music in their businesses.

Richmond artist Ant The Symbol, who is signed to Shockoe Records, said it's all about getting the music out there.

"It takes a lot of growth and perseverance," the 20-year music industry veteran said. "This isn't something that's necessarily going to happen instantly for you."

He said he never takes for granted that someone could just be finding out about him.

WTVR Ant The Symbol

"I think it's very, very vital to the Richmond music scene to have something like this because, a lot of people don't know how powerful music in Richmond is, how many people they are doing great, unique music," he said.

Sound of Richmond is free during Richmond Music Week (August 2 - 11).

