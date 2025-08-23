Parking lot spat between husband and wife led to hit-and-run crash, police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A spat between a husband and wife led to a hit-and-run crash that left a driver critically injured in Prince George County on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers and EMS crews were dispatched to a crash on Courthouse Road just after 12:05 p.m., Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police said.

"The incident began on a parking lot in the 6400 block of Courthouse Road where a verbal argument ensued between a husband and wife," Grochmal said.

That is when police said the husband sped off in an SUV and crashed into a sedan.

The suspect in the SUV drove away from that crash scene and continued down Courthouse Road toward Laurel Springs Road. But as he rounded a curve, he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree, police said.

The man, who was partially ejected through the windshield, was medflighted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The sedan driver was checked out by EMS crews and later released without significant injuries, officials said.

"The investigation is ongoing," Grochmal said.

Any information about the incident was asked to call Lt. Bryant with Prince George County Police at 804-733-2770.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

