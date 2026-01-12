Virginia starts Hurricane Helene farm payments - first in nation

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia farmers and landowners impacted by Hurricane Helene in 2024 are getting their first payments from the government via the Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced.

Virginia is one of six states to receive Helene-related block grant funding from the USDA, and the first state to accept applications and begin disbursing payments, the governor's office noted.

The $60.9 million Virginia Farm Recovery Block Grant was designed to help Southwest Virginia farmers and timber landowners cover costs not covered by other government assistance programs.

The government grant money was available for eligible farmers and landowners in: Bedford, Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, Wythe, Bristol, Covington, Danville, Galax, Norton, and Radford.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida in September 2024 before moving up the coast and impacting western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia.

