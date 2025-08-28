Hurricane Erin damages Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A section of the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier will be closed while crews repair damage caused by Hurricane Erin

.

Contractors will barricade off a 400-foot section of the pier after their inspection revealed a broken pile section. Crews said most of the structure remained intact despite the hurricane.

The damage occurred when powerful currents from Hurricane Erin broke loose a pile that had been weakened by years of water damage, according to the contracting company. This conclusion came after inspectors examined the broken pile that washed ashore.

Crews will not only repair the damaged section but also clean up debris that washed up during the storm.

The company also plans to submit an emergency permit to allow additional renovations to the fishing pier in preparation for hurricane season.

