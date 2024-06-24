Shooting near Henrico park shocks neighbors: 'We want to help'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Community members who live near, work close to, or frequent Hunton Park in Glen Allen said they were surprised to learn about a Saturday night shooting.

"I definitely wasn’t expecting something that close," Lillian Brown, a ministry assistant at nearby Hunton Baptist Church, said.

Henrico Police responded to reports of multiple people shot along the 11000 block of Old Washington Highway at 11:15 p.m., on Saturday, June 22.

Police later confirmed five adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospitals where they were still being treated.

Police also confirmed officers detained two “persons of interest.”

Crime Insider sources told CBS 6 that those involved in the shooting were in their early 20s and that the violence followed a crash in the park parking lot.

Brown said her church was there to support the community.

“Any sort of mission work that we can do, we’ll definitely do that. This is a great opportunity to respond with love," Brown said. "You don’t have to know someone personally to care about them. It’s a matter of empathy.”

Bill Gooch, who lives near the shooting scene, said the park is usually a perfect place to walk his dog due to its quiet nature.

He said she was surprised when he learned about the shooting and typed the address into a map.

“When I pulled up the street view, I’m like, ‘That’s the park.’ There’s never anyone here,'" he said. "[Crime is] everywhere now. You have to have situational awareness. You just have to."

Gooch said he now keeps his head on a swivel while in public.

"I don’t like going to crowded events. What’s the plan if someone loses their mind, or starts shooting? Where’s the escape route?" he said.

Gooch said Saturday's shooting won't deter him from bringing his dogs on daily walks to his neighborhood park.

Police called the investigation active and reminded the community that Hunton Park is closed to the public after sundown.

Henrico Parks and Recreation have said that the gathering on Saturday that ended in a shooting “occurred without the knowledge of, or approval by, the Division of recreation and Parks.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

