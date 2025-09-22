One injured, 1000+ without power after car accident on Hungary Road in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person was injured in a car accident which forced a vehicle into a power pole in Northern Henrico Monday evening, according to Henrico Police.

Police and firefighters responded to the two-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Hungary and Cleveland. According to officials, one of the drivers was forced into a power pole, causing it to snap and interrupt power for the area.

Dominion Energy

One of the drivers involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.

Officials are still investigating. Dominion Energy is also on scene assessing the damage. Power is not expected to be restored for multiple hours, Police said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

1,190 Dominion Energy customers were without power as of 7 p.m. Monday, according to the company's outage map.

Click here to report a power outage to Dominion Energy.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

