Hundreds of tenants facing eviction at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Civil rights groups say hundreds of tenants at one Eastern Henrico County apartment complex are having their rights violated by the property managers who are seeking to evict them.

"I think it's a complete mess," Laura Dobbs, a housing attorney with the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said.

All the tenants at risk of eviction live at the Point at River City apartments off of North Laburnum Avenue and Nine Mile Road.

All tenants had scheduled eviction hearings that never ended up happening.

"Because without notice to them, those cases have been continued out," Dobbs said.

Dobbs said on Friday, the property management's lawyers got the hearings moved to August. However, tenants were not notified of this change.

In total, they say 110 cases were set for Monday with over 230 cases over the next few weeks.

Dobbs said beyond just failing to notify, there have been other problems.

VPLC said none of the tenants who they spoke with received a 30-day eviction notice from the current owners as required under the federal CARES Act and the property has a federally-backed mortgage.

"Basically, the federal government recognizing that everyone's been impacted by COVID. And they need that, people need that extra time to get the money together, get rent relief, find new housing," Dobbs said.

Additionally, Dobbs claims that tenants who were using housing choice vouchers were not given the required contact information for legal aid.

"The new property owner failed to apply for rent relief on behalf of tenants, failed to submit the paperwork even where tenants themselves applied," Dobbs said.

Several people CBS6 spoke with, including Toshia Reavis who helped her father apply, say they personally applied for Virginia's rent relief assistance program before a May 15 deadline and had filled out their portion.

However, the apartment management had not.

"They approved it. I called three weeks ago, they said they approved it. I applied on May 14, they approved it on the 31st and as of June 10, they have not responded. The landlord has not responded," Reavis said.

Dobbs adds they also heard from tenants who say they've been given conflicting information over the amount owed.

CBS6 tried to speak with the attorney representing the complex and then the employees in the leasing office at the apartment complex about the cases and concerns raised by VPLC.

We were told no comment by both.

A judge heard a brief argument for one tenant who had an attorney present and ordered the two sides to file briefs in order to consider if the eviction notices compiled with all applicable laws.

As of now, the cases set for Monday have been moved to August 8.

Meanwhile, VPLC and the other groups that were out there on Monday say they plan to hold a community meeting with tenants sometime this week to talk with them about their rights.