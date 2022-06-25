Hundreds march in Richmond after Roe v. Wade ruling

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials closed off Richmond’s Capitol Grounds on Friday night ahead of an organized protest at the Federal Courthouse down the block.

Friday night's protest was in response to the Supreme Courts Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Officials said they closed the ground to protect the grounds, buildings and people.

The protest was organized by Planned Parenthood of Virginia.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the federal courthouse to chant and share stories on the importance of keeping abortion legal in Virginia and their outrage that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“I think if I did not have access to an abortion I would not be here today. So I will say abortion saves lives,” said one woman through tears.

Many got emotional sharing their stories and they then lit candles to hold a vigil to remember all those that had fought for these rights decades ago.

The group then started walking down East Broad Street toward City Hall.

The crowd then joined another group that was protesting. At that point, there were hundreds chanting and sharing their stories for the same cause.

The group then walked down Broad Street for close to an hour before they ended up at Monroe Park.

Kat Hutchison was one of those who came out to protest, saying she had to stand up for what she believed in.

“Allow yourself to be scared, allow yourself to be vulnerable because that pit in your stomach allows it to be there and stand up,” Hutchinson said.

Others said they were walking because this decision doesn’t just impact women because it takes two people to have kids. They felt all parties need to take responsibility.

More people shared they came out because they are ready to mobilize and they feel the actions won’t stop here.

“I woke up with rights yesterday and today I don’t have those right no more,” said Nicole Subryan.

However, not all Virginians are chanting for change.

The Family Foundation of Virginia called the decision an amazing moment.

For them, the decision marks a celebration and a step closer to protecting the unborn in Virginia.

They said they have been praying and working for this day for quite some time.

“This is a new day and a new opportunity,” said Victoria Cobb the President of the Family Foundation of Virginia.

Their next step is working with lawmakers to limit abortions in Virginia. According to Cobb, the goal has never been overturning Roe but instead has been about saving unborn lives.

“There is still a lot of work here in Virginia to do that,” she said.

They plan to continue to work with lawmakers to advocate to make abortions illegal.