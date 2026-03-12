Man shot along Hull Street in South Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A portion of Hull Street in South Richmond was shut down Wednesday night after a man was shot, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Hull Street around 9:15 p.m. Sources say the man was found in his car with a gunshot wound.

The man is now in stable condition and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

About two blocks of Hull Street were blocked off between Hey Road and Orcutt Lane for investigation as of about 10:30 p.m.

If you have information on this incident, contact Richmond Police at (804) 646-5100.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.