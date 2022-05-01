Man killed in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Richmond's Southside Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Hull Street Road for a report of a person down just before 2:40 p.m., officials with Richmond Police said.

"RPD officers responded and located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound," officials said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Officers said the Medical Examiner will determine the man's exact cause and manner of death.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which remains under investigation, were released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-646-3871 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.