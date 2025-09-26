Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hull Street Road closed after crash involving radioactive material in Chesterfield

Hazmat Team Hull Street Road crash in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield Fire and EMS
The Hazmat Team on the scene of a crash on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.
Hazmat Team Hull Street Road crash in Chesterfield County
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a vehicle carrying equipment that contains radioactive material has closed a portion of Hull Street Road, near Fox Club Parkway, in Chesterfield, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

"One of the vehicles involved was carrying a common piece of engineering equipment that contains a very small amount of radioactive material. That equipment is used to test compacted soil. It was contained inside several containers, none of which appear to be damaged," Chesterfield Fire and EMS posted on social media. "There is no risk to the community, but the immediate area surrounding the crash has been isolated until Hazmat crews can assess the equipment for any damage."

Hull Street Road in both directions is closed.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone