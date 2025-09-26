Hull Street Road closed after crash involving radioactive material in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a vehicle carrying equipment that contains radioactive material has closed a portion of Hull Street Road, near Fox Club Parkway, in Chesterfield, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

"One of the vehicles involved was carrying a common piece of engineering equipment that contains a very small amount of radioactive material. That equipment is used to test compacted soil. It was contained inside several containers, none of which appear to be damaged," Chesterfield Fire and EMS posted on social media. "There is no risk to the community, but the immediate area surrounding the crash has been isolated until Hazmat crews can assess the equipment for any damage."

Hull Street Road in both directions is closed.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.