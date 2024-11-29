Three passengers, including two children, critically injured in Hull Street Road crash

RICHMOND, Va. — Three people, including two children and one adult, were injured in a Richmond car crash, police tell CBS 6.

Five passengers were traveling in one car when it crashed on Hull Street Road, Thursday afternoon.

The children are currently in critical condition as well as an adult victim.

Two other passengers traveling in the car were not severely injured.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn more information.



