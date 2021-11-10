Man dies after being found with gunshot wound on GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating the death of a man who was found on a GRTC bus with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Hull Street around 11 p.m. for a reported shooting. That's where they found the man on the bus.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

