74-year-old 'Hulk' legend Lou Ferrigno shares 'very simple' anti-aging secrets

RICHMOND, Va. — Lou Ferrigno, best known for playing the iconic titular role on CBS' "The Incredible Hulk," shared his simple secrets to staying youthful before meeting fans at GalaxyCon Richmond.

The 74-year-old said his anti-aging routine comes down to consistency and listening to his body.

"Be very consistent. I try to exercise four or five days a week because I watch what I eat. I do everything in moderation," Ferrigno said. "I don't overindulge in different things... Sometimes people take too many vitamins, too many supplements, too many aspirin. I mean, they're very simple, like that. It's all about listening to your body."

Nick Ut/AP Comics impresario Stan Lee, center, poses with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer who portray The Incredible Hulk and Thor, respectively, in a special movie for NBC, The Incredible Hulk Returns, May 9, 1988, Los Angeles, Calif. Lee says the secret of successfully transferring comic book characters to television is to avoid making it a carbon copy. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Ferrigno was one of the many celebrity guests at the four-day GalaxyCon Richmond, which drew thousands of fans to the Greater Richmond Convention Center in March.

The actor said he loves participating in the convention to connect with fans who have watched him over the last 50 years.

"I enjoy the shows. I enjoy the fans, the instant gratification, especially the respect," Ferrigno said. "The most important thing is, I love to hear the story for the fan. Over the last 50 years, different generations [of] people tell me how much they love the show."

Ferrigno said he appreciates hearing how his iconic character and personal journey have inspired others.

WATCH: How 'Hulk' legend's childhood connection to comic books became his 'passion'

'Hulk' legend Lou Ferrigno's childhood connection to comic books became his 'passion'

"The fact that I hear different stories about how the Hulk affected their lives. For example, growing up, they changed their physicality. They want to get in shape, especially if they learn more about me, what I've done in my life to overcome my hearing and my speech impairment," Ferrigno said.

The actor added that he wished conventions like GalaxyCon existed when he was a child.

"I used to read comic books and people were very negative. They're saying, 'You're reading comic books. Why you read comic books because there's no life beyond comic books?' And they think that I was some kind of a fool — that instead of paying more attention to my school studies — I'm more fascinated with comic books. That became my passion," Ferrigno said.

GalaxyCon celebrates comics, pop culture, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, gaming and cosplay. The event features a large lineup of voice actors, creators, artists and entertainers, including icons from "Star Wars," "Star Trek," "Jurassic Park" and DC Comics.

VIDEO VAULT 2014: Watch Lou Ferrigno 'Hulk 'out on Greg McQuade

The one and only Lou Ferrigno smashed into our studio

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.