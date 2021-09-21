Social media threat prompts increased police presence at Huguenot High School

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking into a social media threat made against Huguenot High School in Richmond Monday afternoon. The threat came just hours after a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News injured two teens.

Richmond Public Schools said they were notified of an Instagram post that referenced the school shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, and suggested another could happen Tuesday at Richmond schools -- specifically at Huguenot.

The district said they immediately collaborated with Richmond Police to increased their presence around the school.

A spokeswoman for Richmond Police said while their team hasn’t found anything that leads them to believe the threat is credible, they are working with Homeland Security to continue investigating.

Some parents posted that they decided to keep their students home from school Tuesday because they were worried about the potential of a school shooting.

Meanwhile, CBS 6 spoke to Richmond School Board member, Jonathan Young, who said there are protocols in place to ensure students don’t bring weapons into the building.

“If you have a young person in school, and you learn of news then it gives you at minimum, real pause, particularly because of all the circumstances including just yesterday down in Newport News," Young explained. "We know that there are a lot of bad actors out there who are intent on harm, and it's our first and foremost responsibility, even before reading, writing and arithmetic to keep our students safe."

Young said the district has no tolerance for students who post serious threats like this one on social media. He encourages parents to report anything alarming or suspicious.