Daughter's heartfelt campaign helps flood isolated father with letters of love and support

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Aleesa Mangino appeared on the news this past summer when she organized a letter-writing campaign to lift the spirits of her father, Howard Hegner.

Hegner, who is often confined to his home due to health issues, has since received an overwhelming amount of mail.

Following Mangino’s appeal on social media, requesting people to send letters, cards, or jokes to cheer up her father, Hegner’s mailbox has been flooded with kind words and well-wishes.

“I’ve probably got maybe 90-100,” Hegner said. “I was shocked there were so many.”

Before the campaign, Hegner received only one or two letters every few weeks, but he now finds himself receiving dozens at a time.

The mail includes holiday cards, artwork, and even invitations to dinner.

“So many varieties of letters and comment that they’ve made and encouragement,” he said.

He spent a lifetime making others laugh. Now strangers are helping bring a smile back to his face.

Despite his ongoing health issues and being mostly confined to his home, Hegner said he is incredibly grateful for all the mail and takes the time to respond to each card he can.

“Sometimes it takes me half hour-45 minutes to write a letter,” he said. “It’s worthwhile to see what they’re going through and encourage them.”

Hegner noted that the letters have brought joy and laughter to what had seemed like some of the darkest days of his life.

“It gives me something to write back to them and have that conversation, shall we say, that I wouldn’t have,” he said. “Looking forward to these letters.”

If you'd like to send Howard Hegner a letter or card, here's the address:

Howard Hegner

P.O. Box 851

Midlothian, Virginia 23113

