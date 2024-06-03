He spent a lifetime making others laugh. Now strangers are helping bring a smile back to his face.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Howard L. Hegner worked as a substitute teacher and grocery store clerk in Chesterfield County, Virginia for more than 20 years.

Whether you were in his classroom or Kroger checkout line, Hegner was quick to share a joke as laughter was his primary language.

But after decades spent face to face with thousands of students and customers, health issues forced Hegner to retire.

He was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and in need of a heart valve replacement.

"I get exhausted so quickly," he said. "I can't go back and work like I’d love to. I miss it a lot. But hey, just take it one day at a time, that’s all I can do."

Hegner's daughter noticed her dad's isolation led to a steep decline in his happiness.

"Quite a change, to not see that many people anymore," Hegner's daughter Aleesa Mangino said. "He misses working and you can see that."

Hoping to cheer up her dad, she turned to social media for help.

"I went online and went to some of the local [Facebook] groups to post and asked if anyone could send letters," she said.

Soon the letters came pouring in and with them, some of the laughter returned.

Hegner responds to each letter received.

"It's a pleasure to share that and encourage people so now they’re throwing back these cards to encourage me," he said. "It’s good. What comes around goes around."

If you'd like to Howard Hegner a letter or card, here's the address:

Howard Hegner

P.O. Box 851

Midlothian, Virginia 23113

