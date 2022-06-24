How Virginia advocacy groups are reacting after oveturning of Roe v. Wade

RICHMOND, Va. -- Advocacy groups in Central Virginia got emotional on Friday following news from the Supreme Court about the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of the states.

For the Family Foundation of Virginia, Friday was a day of celebration. The pro-life organization dedicates its work to fighting for the rights of the unborn.

They said they are happy that the decision moves the power from unelected judges and puts it back into the hands of Virginians.

“It’s an amazing moment. This is a new day and a new opportunity,” said Victoria Cobb the President of the Family Foundation of Virginia.

Pro-life organizations have been praying and have been working in public policy with the hopes of resourcing women who find themselves in unplanned pregnancies.

However, despite the overturning on Friday, they say that their work isn't done. They said that it just brings them one step closer to having the rights of the unborn in Virginia be protected.

Their group is ready to work with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other state lawmakers to pass legislation to ban abortion.

“The goal has never been overturning Roe. It’s saving unborn lives and there is still a lot of work here in Virginia to do that,” Cobb said.

However, other advocacy groups like Planned Parenthood of Virginia and Birth in Color RVA said they find Friday's decision devastating.

These organizations fight to make sure women have rights and access to reproductive care. They add that they believe advocacy is more important than ever because they feel the Supreme Court went against what the majority of Americans want.

“Everyone burst into tears when they heard because of the fact that they can just take away something our ancestors fought for 50 years ago. The fact that they can just take that away, what more can they actually take away from us,” said Kenda Sutton-El, the Executive Director for Birth in Color RVA.

These pro-choice groups plan to not stop fighting and do all they can to make sure that abortion stays legal in Virginia.

The group is holding a rally outside the Federal Courthouse in Richmond at 6 p.m. to protest.

“We’re going to do everything we can do to make sure access is protected here in Virginia for years to come and how are we expanding access so folks traveling to Virginia can get care,” said Jamie Lockhart, the Executive Director for Planned Parenthood Advocacy Virginia.