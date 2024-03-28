Take time to witness Great American Eclipse to 'enjoy that bigger picture,' astronomer says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- In less than two weeks, day will turn to night for millions in the United States as a total solar eclipse occurs in several states from Texas up to Maine.

Keeping an eye on the sky is Justin Bartel's job as lead astronomer at the Science Museum of Virginia. And being in that position gives him the ability to preview the solar spectacle dubbed the Great American Eclipse.

"That's a depiction of a partial solar eclipse," Bartel said. "We're seeing it as it should appear here in Central Virginia on April 8th."

That is when all the lower 48 states will see some portion of the moon pass in front of the sun between 2 to 4 p.m.

"They're an amazing sight. I mean, there's a reason that people chase them all over the planet," Bartel said.

While the total eclipse is further west, Bartel said around Richmond over 80% of the sun will be blocked by the moon as this animation demonstrates.

"The big kind of coincidence that helps us out a lot is that although the sun is 400 times larger than the moon, it's also about four times farther away," Bartel said. "So they end up looking about the same size and our sky."

And to mark the occasion, the Museum is hosting a watch party, which Bartel encourages people to come join.

"Even if it's a partial eclipse, it is still a unique occurrence or a fairly rare occurrence," Bartel said.

Another option is at one of dozens of state parks in Virginia, including Pocahontas in Chesterfield.

"It changes the whole sound of the forest as animals hushed down, because they think it's nighttime," Sammy Zambon, a visitor experience specialist for Virginia State Parks, explained. "Some animals start getting a little noisy because they think it's nighttime."

But, no matter where you choose to watch, if you want to watch it directly, do so safely.

As organizers say you need solar eclipse glasses, which will be available to buy at their events.

"Even during the eclipse, when it's at its maximum, you can still hurt your eyes," Zambon said. "If you don't have a cover on your lenses for your camera or even your cell phone, you can damage those even."

Organizers say if you have glasses leftover from the last solar eclipse in Virginia in 2017, do not use them as their quality may have diminished.

"It may seem like a little bit of an inconvenience," Bartel said. "But consider the few dollars for a new pair of eclipse glasses versus perhaps a lifetime of eye damage."

But Bartel says there are a few options like pinhole projectors.

"You can project to the sunlight through a colander, you know for straining pasta," Bartel said. "All kinds of things... as long as they have a little hole in them."

But wherever or however you watch, Bartel and Zambon encourage you make time as the next eclipse isn't coming to the continental U.S. until 2044.

"It's kind of a good reminder that for you were a part of a larger universe, you know, the sun and moon are out there every once in a while they line up just right in the sky," Bartel said. "And it's a nice chance to kind of shift your perspective a little bit and enjoy that bigger picture."

To help people prepare for the eclipse, Pocahontas State Park will actually be holding a preparation event at the park on April 6 from 10 to 11 a.m.

