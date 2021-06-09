How to best find a job as COVID crisis winds down

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the COVID-19 crisis takes a backseat, the employment crisis is growing in full force.

"We still have restaurants that are needing to, you know, shut down a day or two, just due to lack of staffing, we still have hotels that are having to shut down, you know, a couple of floors," Jim Wilson, a hospitality industry professional, said.

While the health threat of COVID-19 diminishes due to rising vaccination rates, coronavirus-induced worker shortages are leaving those in the hospitality industry desperate but hopeful for incoming applications.

"As more people travel, as more people get out there, you know, you'll see people coming back to work, I definitely see that happening," Wilson said.

"I would say get going now for sure, rather than waiting because there's a huge need for people," Dan Imbody, a recruiter and resume writer, said.

Imbody said that nowadays, his phone is ringing off the hook with people looking for jobs.

"Get out there, open doors, knock doors, work your networks," Imbody said.

Imbody has an encouraging message for those who have been out of the workforce due to COVID-19.

"One thing about unemployment during the pandemic is it's not viewed the same as unemployment during a booming economy. It's understood," Imbody said.

Imbody urges those who are looking for jobs to use LinkedIn and build connections within your industry, take advantage of online job search websites and spruce up your resume.

"We want concise, high-impact language. We don't want comprehensive other duties as assigned. Oh, I also buy staples for the cabinet. Oh, I also make coffee on Wednesdays like No, none of that," Imbody said.

He said that the job search process is all about showcasing your skillsets and demonstrating how you will benefit the company.

"Let's say you handled a project and it saved a million dollars for the company. That needs to be a highlight. We don't want that buried down in the job history, we want that front and center," Imbody said.