How to be there for children who are watching tragedy unfold

RICHMOND, Va. -- As investigators in Texas work on the timeline of what led to a deadly shooting at an elementary school, parents and families across the country are dealing with the aftermath.

"You know, I just kind of assured him that the school locks down. They don't just let anybody walk in. They do have protocols," one mother said.

Chesterfield County parents shared some of the discussions they have had with their children following Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"I just had the picture up and I was just showing them and explaining to them how important it is, under no circumstances, that you don't listen to your teacher," another mother said.

For those wondering what to tell their children, Dr. Bela Sood had some advice for parents.

She said that first off, parents and guardians should make sure they have processed their own feelings and have the emotional capacity for them.

"If you run into a major catastrophe, you put on the oxygen mask before you put on your child's because you have to have the oxygen yourself," Sood said.

Then, it depends on the age of your children. Younger children may be unaware of an event and exposing them to it may not be necessary.

For younger children who have been exposed, Sood said they may not have the tools to communicate what they are feeling. She recommends watching how they play and watch out for aggressive actions that are out of the ordinary.

"Those would be kind of things that would elicit, you know, the child's feelings and experiences," Sood said.

On the other hand, older children are likely to know what is going on due to social media. Sood encourages to let these older kids to start the discussion.

"Get them to talk about it, get them to speak about what they're feeling, what their views are about it on a personal, emotional, fearful, all of those levels," Sood said.

Once they have laid out their feelings, she encourages parents to help them process them and come to a better place about feeling safe.

"We have to approach life with optimism and looking forward and knowing that the world is going to be okay," Sood said.

Sood said that if your child has expressed anxiety about this, you should watch them for the next couple of days. If their anxiety doesn't seem like it has subsided, they should consider getting in touch with a pediatrician.