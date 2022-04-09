How this Richmond OBGYN is empowering moms across the nation: 'It has been the greatest joy'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond OBGYN is finding a unique way to normalize pregnancy and she's connected over a million moms across the country.

By day, Dr. Nicole Rankins delivers thousands of babies. But outside the office, she takes to the microphone to podcast to moms across the country.

"I record right here in my office. Here's my equipment, the microphone, headphones and my computer so it's super easy," Rankins said.

Rankins has spent the last three years creating and hosting the All About Pregnancy and Birth podcast.

"I started the podcast because I wanted to be a source of evidence-based holistic information about pregnancy and birth," Rankins said. "The pamphlets and things, people typically just throw those away. I wanted to provide information in a way that pregnant women wanted to get it."

Her podcast episodes can vary from birth stories to how to breastfeed or approach doctor's appointments or even how to get your dog and baby to connect.

"I'm about empowering women with information so they can advocate for themselves and make choices that are best for them," Rankins said.

Recently, her podcast surpassed one million downloads.

"It's been the greatest surprise," Rankins said.

Anetta Smith is one of the many loyal listeners.

"I started listening to the podcast and haven't stopped," Smith said.

She's a new mom living in Boston.

"I had a lot of fears of being taken advantage of and I feel like she gave me the empowerment to know what to expect," Smith said.

Stories like Smith's are why Rankins takes time behind the microphone.

"I can't tell you how meaningful it's been to translate my knowledge and skills to reach and serve so many patients as I can at the bedside. It has been the greatest joy of my life."