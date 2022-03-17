How this man isn't letting an MS diagnosis slow him down

RICHMOND, Va. -- This week marks MS Awareness Week which is the perfect time to talk about Central Virginia’s biggest bike riding fundraiser. The Bike MS Colonial Crossroads event starts in Richmond and goes all the way to Williamsburg, then back the next day over the first weekend in June.

On Wednesday, I chatted with my friend Rick Schoepke about this year’s ride and his experience battling MS.

Rick was diagnosed with MS 20 years ago and still rides hundreds of miles every year to raise money to defeat this terrible disease. He says it began with blurred vision in 2002 and after several weeks of tests, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

He says he began riding soon thereafter and that the community of riders he sees every year gives him hope.

Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2022 is a two-day event with multiple starting points. Bikers could start in Richmond at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 and ride 75 or 100 miles to Williamsburg. Bikers also have the option to start in Smithfield at 7:30 a.m. and ride the 75 or 100-mile option to Williamsburg.

There is also a 26-mile in Williamsburg that starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Both return rides to Richmond and Smithfield depart the Doubletree Hotel at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 5.

If you would like to register for one of the June 4 or 5 rides, click here.