How Richmond restaurants are prepping for Super Bowl surge: 'People will camp out'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Super Bowl Sunday is not only the biggest sporting event in the country, but it’s also the second largest food-centric event of the year, trailing only Thanksgiving, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Local restaurants in Central Virginia are gearing up for a surge in business as fans prepare for the big game.

At Wood & Iron in Short Pump, the atmosphere was calm on Saturday, but General Manager Jay Shird expects that to change quickly when the sports bar opens its doors on Sunday at 10 a.m.

"We'll be rolling from 10 a.m. all the way up until 7 p.m.," Shird said. "The Super Bowl is our busiest day of the year. People will camp out here all day just to make sure they have their spot, and we're happy to have them."

The anticipated increase in customers is welcomed by local businesses. Shird noted that the pace of the day “doesn't compare at all.”

With many hosting Super Bowl parties at home, the National Restaurant Association estimates that 59% of viewers will order takeout for the game. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce expects approximately 100 million pounds of chicken wings to be consumed nationwide.

Wood & Iron is preparing to handle hundreds of takeout orders and thousands of wings.

"It's a challenge, but we always rise to it," Shird said. "We make sure we have plenty of stock—tons of wings, appetizers, and beer. I make sure that everything's ordered well in advance for events like this, in case anything's out of stock."



As fans gather to cheer for their teams, Shird enjoys the friendly competition that fills the restaurant.

"Seeing people come in here, rooting for their teams, and the friendly trash talk between tables and even servers—it all adds to the excitement," he said.

With an increase in sales, local businesses are happy to hopefully score big this Super Bowl Sunday.

"If you enjoy a place, you have to go out and support them," Shird said.

