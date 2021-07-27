These Virginia counties fall under updated CDC mask guidance

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Tuesday, the CDC updated their mask recommendations in areas that are considered high risk. How will this new guidance affect your day-to-day life?

The adjusted guidance states that people should wear masks in indoor public spaces in communities with substantial or high transmission rates. The CDC said that new data about the delta variant is what is behind the change in recommendations.

The CDC director said while this is still the pandemic of the unvaccinated, new studies show that in the rare cases of a vaccinated person getting infected, they have the same level of the virus in their system as someone who is unvaccinated and could spread the virus.

In our area, counties like Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Prince George have substantial spread and would fall under this new guidance. On the other hand, Henrico, Hanover and Richmond would not fall under the guidance as they're seeing moderate transmission, according to CDC's website tracking this data.

In addition, the CDC said they are reversing guidance on masks in schools from earlier this month and say masks should be required for everyone in K-12 schools, regardless of their vaccination status.

Last week, both Richmond and Hopewell Public Schools said they would stick with a masks-for-all rule. Other school districts said they were reviewing their policies.

On Tuesday, Henrico schools sent out a newsletter to families indicating they strongly encourage mask-wearing but would leave it up to personal choice, going lower than state recommendations to at least require them in elementary schools.