How did a prison inmate escape custody while at St. Mary's Hospital? CBS 6 investigates.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two Virginia Department of Corrections employees are on pre-disciplinary paid leave after an inmate from the Greensville Correctional Center escaped custody Saturday while receiving medical treatment at St. Mary's Hospital in the near West End.

Authorities are still looking for 21-year-old Naseem Roulack.

The investigation continues into how Roulack broke free as people continue to ask CBS 6 how this happened.

"It's kinda strange how a person could just up and get loose and escape a facility without anybody knowing that he was missing for minutes or whatever," Albert Boyd, who lives in Richmond said. "You can't put citizens at risk."

On Saturday, the Virginia Department of Corrections said their security staff reported that Roulack escaped from the supervision of two Virginia DOC security officers at around 5:50 a.m.

When CBS 6 asked VADOC exactly how that happened, a spokesperson said they have "no comment as this is still under investigation."

We then requested to see the Virginia DOC's hospital security policy, but the spokeswoman told us the agency does not share security policies and procedures.

The "Hospital Security Procedure" is listed as not available online on the DOC website.

"Either somebody wasn't paying attention to what they were supposed to be doing or neglectful of what they should have been doing," Boyd said.

CBS 6 also asked Bon Secours, why, if Roulack escaped at around 5:50 a.m., the hospital was not placed on lockdown until 7 a.m., but a Bon Secours spokesperson did not answer our question, and instead stated there was "no threat to patients."

Finally, we checked with Henrico County Police about why, if Roulack escaped at 5:50 a.m., police did not notify neighbors in the county about the escape until around 8:30 a.m., a spokesperson said they would get back to me with an answer.

St. Mary's Hospital is located in Henrico County, but many of the surrounding neighborhoods are in both Henrico and Richmond.

Residents in the City of Richmond told CBS 6 they never received any alerts about the escaped inmate.

We asked Richmond Police why, and they referred us to the Virginia State Police.

However, a spokeswoman from VSP said that was a question for the city.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

