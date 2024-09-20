Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

How Housing Families First creates a sense of home for Richmond-area families without stable housing

HomeAgain Henrico County
WTVR
HomeAgain Henrico County
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Housing Families First, an emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness, is working to provide a greater sense of home for those it serves. The shelter emphasizes that a home is more than just a physical space; it’s a place of safety and care.

One new feature at Housing Families First is a tutoring space designed for children to continue their education after school.

Jamonte Williams, a kindergartener staying at the shelter, has already found joy in the new area.

"It's awesome," said Jamonte's mother, Evetta Bolling. "It grabs their attention, the books and everything. So it's perfect, especially when you're coming home from school."

HomeAgain Henrico County
Evetta Bolling

Middle schooler Ju’Vaughn Taylor also uses the tutoring space with his mother to study.

They expressed excitement about the shelter bringing in outside groups to provide additional tutoring.

Despite the challenges of their current situation, Taylor is focused on the positives.

"I come from a family with a lot of positive energy," he said, highlighting how the new space makes their time at the shelter feel more like a real home.

Housing Families First
Ju’Vaughn Taylor (right) and his mother

For more information about Housing Families First, visit their website.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone