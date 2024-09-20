How Housing Families First creates a sense of home for Richmond-area families without stable housing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Housing Families First, an emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness, is working to provide a greater sense of home for those it serves. The shelter emphasizes that a home is more than just a physical space; it’s a place of safety and care.

One new feature at Housing Families First is a tutoring space designed for children to continue their education after school.

Jamonte Williams, a kindergartener staying at the shelter, has already found joy in the new area.

"It's awesome," said Jamonte's mother, Evetta Bolling. "It grabs their attention, the books and everything. So it's perfect, especially when you're coming home from school."

WTVR Evetta Bolling

Middle schooler Ju’Vaughn Taylor also uses the tutoring space with his mother to study.

They expressed excitement about the shelter bringing in outside groups to provide additional tutoring.

Despite the challenges of their current situation, Taylor is focused on the positives.

"I come from a family with a lot of positive energy," he said, highlighting how the new space makes their time at the shelter feel more like a real home.

WTVR Ju’Vaughn Taylor (right) and his mother

For more information about Housing Families First, visit their website.



