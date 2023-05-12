The special way a Henrico group is helping homeless moms this Mother's Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Ross family is made up of four energetic and enthusiastic little ones under the age of six.

Their mom, Selma Ross, described being a mother s having super powers as she works to hold everything together.

But her power has been tested in recent months after she said she recently became homeless after the father of her children became incarcerated.

She had to seek help at a short-term shelter through Housing Families First in Henrico.

“When I first got here I was depressed and feeling hopeless like I wanted to give up,” she admitted.

However, she realized giving up wasn’t an option and said she found her inner strength. She said she knew she had to for her children.

Ross credits the people at Housing Families First for giving her the tools to help prepare to rejoin the workforce, take care of her mental health, and work towards finding a permanent home.

“You have to stop being scared. Get outside of your shell, stop being comfortable and do what you have to do for your kids,” she said.

Housing Families First wanted to do something special for mothers like Ross, so the group set up a Mother’s Day boutique on Thursday. Children were able to decorate bags and coffee mugs for their moms and then pick out a free present for them.

Ross said that type of gesture was overwhelming and helps keep her going. She recognizes it is rare to find places like this.

As she works to make a better life for her kids, she hopes to also motivate others that some situations are just a moment in time.

“Keep praying to God," Ross said. "Keep your head up. It's going to get better as long as you believe in yourself."

