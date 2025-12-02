Henrico nonprofit opens doors for Christmas celebration on Giving Tuesday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico nonprofit dedicated to helping families experiencing homelessness opened their doors for a special Christmas open house on Giving Tuesday, inviting anyone in the community to join in holiday festivities regardless of their circumstances.

Housing Families First hosted their Christmas open house at the Hilliard House on Nine Mile Road in Henrico on Tuesday, running until 6:30 p.m. The free event featured holiday fun, food, presents, a cookie exchange and a visit from Santa, designed to provide memorable moments of joy during difficult times.

James Moronese and Tamara Smith, who have both been impacted by homelessness themselves, expressed gratitude for places like the Hilliard House and events like these on Giving Tuesday.

"People like us, that are facing homelessness, we feel like there's no hope, and Housing Families First gives us hope," Smith said.

"Somebody you know probably going through what they're going through, and went through it like we did. Like they say, I like to pay forward to people," Moronese said.

"Despite the fact that there's challenges, everybody still needs joy in their day," said Beth Vann-Turnbull with Housing Families First. "That's what really boosts you to get you through the hard times. And so this is a way for everybody, our friends and family, to come together and just have a really sweet holiday moment."

To contact Housing Families First, call (804) 236-5800, email info@housingfamiliesfirst.org, or visit their website here.

