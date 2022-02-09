Watch
House GOP members defend defeat of campaign finance reform

Steve Helber/AP
Virginia Del. Israel O'Quinn, R-Washington, speaks with a colleague during the session at the Capitol, Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Republican legislators in the Virginia House sought to explain why they voted down a prohibition on using campaign donations for things like home mortgages, vacations and country club memberships, even though the chamber unanimously approved such a ban only last year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 5:37 PM, Feb 09, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Republican Virginia legislators are explaining why they voted down legislation to prohibit using campaign donations for things like home mortgages, vacations and country club memberships.

A ban on the personal use of campaign cash passed the House unanimously last year, but similar legislation met an unexpected end last week.

A GOP-controlled panel heard testimony from advocates but then moved to kill the legislation without debating its merits.

Lawmakers later told The Associated Press that the measures were too little, or too early, or unnecessary.

Virginia is a national outlier for its loose campaign finance laws, including its lack of a ban on personal use of campaign money.

