Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Henrico neighborhood on Mother's Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- No one was injured when a hot air balloon made an emergency landing in a Henrico County neighborhood Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Henrico Police received a 911 call about a hot air balloon that was "suspected of having crashed" near Chamberlayne Road and Diane Lane around 7:25 a.m., officials said.

"This quickly garnered the response of numerous Henrico Fire and Police resources, as well as assistance from our Hanover Sheriff’s Office colleagues, to attempt to locate a possible crash site, Lt. S. Grady Orr with Henrico Police wrote.

Then officials made contact with the balloon pilot, who was able to safely land in the 800 block of Azalea Avenue in Henrico County. That is not far from the Richmond-Henrico line and Pine Camp and Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Officials said the balloon was carrying "multiple adult passengers," none of whom were injured.

"Emergency resources responded to the landing site for appropriate documentation purposes," Orr said.

Officials thanked the Henrico Division of Fire, the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police for their assistance.

