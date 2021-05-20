Watch
'Beacon of hope' horse injured in fiery I-95 wreck that killed owner on the mend

'We are counting our blessings and thanking each of you for your support'
Sailor, horse injured in I-95 wreck that killed owner, gets help from RACC's Team Tommie Fund
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 20, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Animal shelter workers are celebrating after an injured horse heralded as a "beacon of hope" was discharged from a veterinary clinic Tuesday.

Officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) wrote that Sailor the horse was injured in a fiery wreck on I-95 that killed his owner and three other horses earlier this month in Sussex County.

State police said a 77-year-old man driving a camper pulling a horse trailer was headed north when he ran off the interstate. The vehicle truck hit a tree, then struck another tree, before catching the truck and trailer on fire. Both vehicles were fully engulfed by fire, according to troopers

Donations made to RACC's Team Tommie Fund covered the cost of Sailor's emergency care and subsequent surgeries on his jaw. [Click here to learn more or make a donation.]

“A HUGE thank you to Dr. Smith and his team at Woodside Equine Clinic for their exemplary care and compassion,” RACC officials wrote on Facebook. “Sailor has been a beacon of hope in this heartbreaking situation and we are so grateful to have been part of his story.”

Sailor will move forward with his rehabilitation with the Sussex County Animal Services team.

