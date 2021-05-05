One person killed in RV fire on I-95

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead in a fiery camper/RV crash that closed Interstate 95 in Virginia.

The incident was reported at about 12:21 p.m. on I-95 North near mile marker 33 in Sussex County.

"Interstate 95 northbound is shut down due to a single-vehicle accident that has resulted in a fatality," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Virginia State Police Communications center received the call at approximately 12:21 p.m., of a camper/RV fully engulfed at the 33mm. Troopers are on scene investigating."

