Horse Baby June 'standing up' after $6,000 gravel-removal surgery: 'We are not out of the woods yet'

RICHMOND, Va. – One of the 130 horses seized from a property in Shenandoah County earlier this month is on the road to recovery after receiving life-saving stomach surgery.

"Things went south a little quicker that we hoped with Baby June a few hours ago and we made the decision to Hail Mary colic surgery," officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control wrote. "We understood the risk of anesthesia and it was either euthanize her, or try surgery; thanks to your donations, we could try!"

The horse underwent surgery Friday morning to remove almost 30 pounds of sand from her stomach.

The horse was being cared for at the Richmond shelter when workers discovered she was unable to move.

Veterinarians at the Woodside Equine Clinic discovered the sand and gravel in her stomach, which she apparently ate due to starvation.

"June is not only still alive, but standing up and a little mad at the entire situation; which makes us smile," shelter officials wrote.

The team revealed in a Facebook post that the removal surgery cost about $6,000, which the community raised.

"We are not out of the woods yet, but she is doing as well as we can hope for her at this time," officials wrote.

