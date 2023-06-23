Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Horse Baby June 'standing up' after $6,000 gravel-removal surgery: 'We are not out of the woods yet'

Shelter: 'June is not only still alive, but standing up and a little mad at the entire situation...'
Horse Baby June recovering from $6,000 sand-removal surgery
horse.jpg
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 15:43:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. – One of the 130 horses seized from a property in Shenandoah County earlier this month is on the road to recovery after receiving life-saving stomach surgery.

"Things went south a little quicker that we hoped with Baby June a few hours ago and we made the decision to Hail Mary colic surgery," officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control wrote. "We understood the risk of anesthesia and it was either euthanize her, or try surgery; thanks to your donations, we could try!"

The horse underwent surgery Friday morning to remove almost 30 pounds of sand from her stomach.  

Richmond rescue groups are looking for help to foster horses in need

Local News

Rescue groups need help fostering 130 horses seized from Virginia farm

Kaitlin Bruder
5:07 PM, Jun 17, 2023

The horse was being cared for at the Richmond shelter when workers discovered she was unable to move.  

Veterinarians at the Woodside Equine Clinic discovered the sand and gravel in her stomach, which she apparently ate due to starvation.

"June is not only still alive, but standing up and a little mad at the entire situation; which makes us smile," shelter officials wrote.

The team revealed in a Facebook post that the removal surgery cost about $6,000, which the community raised.

"We are not out of the woods yet, but she is doing as well as we can hope for her at this time," officials wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone