Richmond rescue groups need help fostering 100+ horses: 'Hold onto your hearts'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several rescue groups in the Richmond area are looking for help from the public to help over 100 horses recovered from an undisclosed location by law enforcement.

Many of the horses are severely underweight and will need extensive veterinary care and a special re-feeding program according to the rescues, according to officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The Richmond shelter is taking four of the worst cases, including 15-year-old Daffodil, 13-year-old Julie, 4-year-old Nutmeg, and 3-year-old June.

Nutmeg needed emergency intervention and is currently in the care of Woodside Equine Clinic.

Other rescues that have taken in these horses are Central Virginia Horse Rescue with 20 and Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue has taken in 15 and committed to another 10.

All three rescues are asking for financial support from the community and looking for fosters to help even more of the horses.

If you would like to support these organizations or can foster any of these horses, links to the rescues' websites are listed below.



This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

