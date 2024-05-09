Man arrested for assaulting woman walking dog in Virginia park, charged with hate crime

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County Police arrested a man forattacking a woman who was walking her dog in Richmond National Battlefield Park.

Horace Stephenson III, 43, of Alexandria, Virginia, was charged with:

Strangulation

Robbery

Illegal use of tear gas or other gases

Assault and battery – hate crime

Obstruction from summoning 911

"On April 28, a woman was walking her dogs on the trail when she was approached by a male suspect," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "He tried to speak to her, but she did not respond; he became angry and began assaulting her. The victim screamed for help and the suspect stopped the assault, took the victim’s phone, and fled."

The incident happened at Drewry’s Bluff (Fort Darling Trail), in Richmond National Battlefield Park, at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, according to police.

WTVR Drewry’s Bluff (Fort Darling Trail), in Richmond National Battlefield Park

Police have not yet said what led detectives to Stephenson, nor why the assault was classified as a hate crime.

"Detectives worked with the Howard County, Md., Police Department to take Stephenson into custody on May 8. Stephenson remains in custody in Howard County, Md., pending extradition to Chesterfield," police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Local News Visitor shocked to learn about Richmond National Battlefield Park attack Elizabeth Holmes

Local News Police: Woman walking dogs assaulted in Richmond National Battlefield Park WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.