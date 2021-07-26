Summer ends early as year-round school arrives in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. -- It's still July but students in Hopewell are going back to school.

Hopewell Schools began its balanced calendar, also known as year-round school, on Monday.

Hopewell's school year is spread out over a greater amount of time. Students are in class for 45 days and then get a 15-day break. That schedule lasts several weeks.

School leaders hope the year-round schedule can reduce student burnout but also cut down on summertime learning loss.

School leaders plan to track metrics and tweak the program as needed.

"We will have significant results with student engagement and joy and love of learning and attendance sooner than later," Hopewell Superintendent Dr. Melody Hackney said. "I think it's going to take us a little while, at least the end of the school year, to look at whether or not we've got some specific data around how it's impacted student achievement."