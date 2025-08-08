Hopewell considers options for troubled wastewater plant after major sewage leak

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell City Council held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the future of its wastewater treatment plant following a recent malfunction that released nearly 1 million gallons of sewage into the James River.

City officials attributed the major sewage leak to faulty wiring, but a comprehensive assessment revealed much deeper issues at the facility.

The council reviewed a 2023 Dewberry assessment that identified more than 40 necessary projects, studies, and improvements needed for the plant to function properly. The report highlighted multiple systems operating at or beyond their expected lifespan.

According to the assessment, Hopewell did not have a maintenance improvement plan in place last year, leading to rising safety risks from deferred maintenance. The report also noted that various industry partners had expressed concerns about the lack of financial transparency.

The 2023 report identified $21 million worth of urgent infrastructure needs and recommended hiring at least 17 additional staff members.

While presenters acknowledged that some issues had been addressed since the assessment, major infrastructure funding and staffing shortages remain significant problems.

Council members were presented with three long-term options for the plant:



Hire a CEO to oversee operations at the facility Contract with an outside company to maintain the plant Sell the plant or enter into a public-private partnership

The presentation included potential advantages and disadvantages for each option.

No public comments were made during the meeting, and the council did not take any votes. However, members requested a detailed financial breakdown for each option before their next discussion about the plant.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.