Hopewell treasurer Shannon Foskey charged with embezzlement

RICHMOND, Va. — City of Hopewell treasurer Shannon Foskey was arrested yesterday for embezzlement of public funds, according to court records.



Foskey was first arrested last month on different charges, including one felony count of forgery of public records and one felony count of computer fraud.

CBS 6 Crime Insider sources say Foskey's original arrest and charges stem from unpaid city taxes.

She will appear in court on Jan. 22 for the four previous charges, and on Jan. 28 for the new charge.

Foskey is currently being held without bail at Riverside Regional Jail.

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

