State Police arrest Hopewell Treasurer Shannon Foskey after office raid

HOPEWELL, Va. — Virginia State Police announced the arrest of City of Hopewell Treasurer Shannon Foskey following a raid on her office.

Foskey, 39, was arrested at about 12:49 p.m. and taken to Riverside Regional Jail where she was later released on an unsecured bond, according to police.

Foskey was charged with the following crimes:



One felony count of forgery of public records

One felony count of using a computer as an instrument of forgery

One felony count of computer fraud

One felony count of disabling computer software

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett reported state police raided Foskey's office last week.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that Foskey was arrested after she failed to pay her city taxes and allegedly used her position as city treasurer to free the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) hold on her car registration.

Those holds are placed on residents who fail to pay taxes.

When Burkett asked questions to the City of Hopewell about the allegations and arrest, a City of Hopewell spokesperson had the following response:

"Because the treasury is a constitutional office and doesn't report to the city manager, the city has no comment."

