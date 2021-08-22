Hopewell to resume Monday after virus forced school system to cancel all classes

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Virginia school system forced to cancel all classes Friday because of staffing shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic will reopen Monday.

Hopewell City Public Schools (HCPS) said it was forced to close all of its schools Friday because staffing had been severely hampered by COVID-19 cases and related quarantines.

After hundreds of staffers were tested Friday in coordination with the health department, the school district announced classes will resume Monday.

"We appreciate the patience of our families and are prepared at this time to adequately staff all HCPS buildings next week," district officials posted on the school system's website.

However, officials noted the virtual program originally slated to start Monday would be delayed one day, so staffers can make sure students "have the appropriate tools and technology to start virtual learning on Tuesday."

"We appreciated your patience as we worked to expand the virtual opportunity to more students," officials said.

As a result, all in-person students should report to school Monday, officials said.

Accordingly, with both in-person and virtual options available as of Tuesday, "each student is expected to attend instruction," administrators said.

Hopewell returned to school in late July, becoming the first school system in Central Virginia to do so. However, since the beginning of the school year, there have been problems with COVID cases.

However, VDH said that the school system follows strict guidelines for cleaning.

"We're not seeing a lot of transmission within the school buildings, which means their mitigation strategies are working which is good," Katrina Saphrey, an epidemiologist, said.

She noted that the majority cases were community-acquired.

A school board meeting to discuss the virus-related closure is scheduled for Monday evening.

The Hopewell district, south of Richmond, serves more than 4,000 students. The majority are African American.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.