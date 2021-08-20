Watch
Rise in COVID cases led to Hopewell Schools' staffing shortage

11 staff members from Hopewell city schools have reportedly tested positive for COVID, leading to a critical staff shortage while individuals quarantine and recover.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 14:00:32-04

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Impacts of COVID-19 cases and quarantines were to blame for classes being canceled on Friday at Hopewell City Public Schools the district said.

The school district announced Thursday night that both in-person and virtual learning would be canceled due to a staffing shortage.

According to Hopewell School's COVID-19 dashboard, the school system currently has 79 positive coronavirus cases. Of those cases, 11 are staff members.

School leaders said they're working closely with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to determine the best way to move forward while having students in-person safely.

They are currently looking at three data points from the VDH and VDOE as guidance for safely operating school with COVID. Those points are transmission rates within the community and school, number of students absent and having enough staff.

The school district said there will be COVID testing Friday afternoon for all staff members at Hopewell High School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They added they will continue to work with VDH and VDOE into the weekend to determine if classes will be able to resume on Monday.

